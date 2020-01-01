Police: Kroger security guard stabs customer in Louisville

In Louisville, a Kroger security guard is charged with stabbing a customer who visited the store as it was closing.

Police say that the security guard, 63-year-old John Griggs of Louisville, reignited an argument what a late-arriving customer as that customer was turning to leave.

They say store video shows Griggs grabbing the customer by the neck and then stabbing him with a pocket knife.

Griggs is charged with felony assault and due for arraignment Thursday morning.