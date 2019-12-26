Police: Kentucky woman arrested after dog dragged by car

Police in Kentucky say a woman was arrested after she was accused of dragging a dog behind a car.

Paducah Police tells news outlets that Jennifer Morris, 60, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police say dispatchers received 911 calls on Monday that a dog was being dragged on a leash behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School.

The car eventually pulled into a fast-food restaurant parking lot where she tied the leash to a signpost.

Witnesses told police they tried to stop Morris, but were unable to get her attention.

Morris told police she was in an argument with a passenger.

The dog had serious injuries. It was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.