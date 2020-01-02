Police: Man strangled woman until she lost conciousness

Laurel County deputies arrested a man on charges of assault and drug possession Thursday morning.

Officers arrested Jason Thomas off Finley Trailer Park Road at 8:25 a.m. after being dispatched there for a disturbance complaint.

Deputies said Thomas hit the victim several times and choked the victim until they lost consciousness.

Thomas is currently being held in Laurel County correction center with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, and drug possession charges.