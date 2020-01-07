Police: Kentucky Man asked to be arrested to be with his girlfriend

Police in Garrard County responded to a report of a stolen laptop on Saturday, when the caller asked to be arrested.

Officers say Raymund Pace told responding Officer Steven Debord he wanted to be arrested, and asked if assaulting a police officer would earn him five months in jail.

The officer suggested that they talk about why he wanted to be arrested instead. Pace, who police say was intoxicated at the time, told officers he wanted to be arrested for five months so he could be with his girlfriend in jail.

Officer Debord suggested Pace go to sleep, but our sister station WKYT reports he was arrested after pulling out a bag of what officers suspected to be meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Pace is held at the Lincoln County Regional Jail.