Police: K9 finds meth hidden in eyeglass case during traffic stop

Martin City Police made a drug arrest with the help of a Floyd County K9 unit.

Early Tuesday morning, police officers on patrol pulled over a red truck for a minor traffic violation.

Floyd County Sheriff's K9 unit Justin Szymchack and 'Drago' stopped to help. That is when Drago smelled something on the passenger door of the truck.

Police searched the passenger side and found an eyeglass case holding a meth pipe and three small baggies of what appeared to be crystal meth. They also found a pill bottle with meth inside between the seat and another meth pipe in a woman's purse.

They arrested Kristy D. Dorton, 41, of Prestonsburg and charged her with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Police say more arrests could happen because of this traffic stop. If you have any information about illegal drug sales, call police at 606-949-1402. You can remain anonymous.