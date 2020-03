In Whitley County Sunday, a woman is accused of stealing from the Williamsburg Walmart.

Police say 38-year-old Latoya French of Park Forest, Illinois stole two cell phones. Together they were worth more than $2000.

French drove away from the store in a Nissan passenger car, but police caught up to her and got the phones back.

French is charged with unlawful taking and was sent to the Whitley County Detention Center.