Police: Head-on crash in Paintsville kills 1, injures 2

One person was killed in a head-on crash in Paintsville Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened on KY Route 40.

Robert Meade of Hager Hill was driving eastbound when his car hydroplaned, causing him to slide into oncoming traffic.

Meade's car hit a car traveling westbound. The Johnson County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, Paul Greiner of Paintsville, and his wife, Jan Greiner, were taken to Paul B. Hall with non-life threatening injuries. Jan was in the backseat and their grandson was in the front passenger seat. We are told the grandson was not injured.