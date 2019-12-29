Police: Chase ends in crash on U.S. 23, woman charged

A woman is in jail after Russell Police say she led them on a chase on U.S. 23 Saturday evening. The chase ended in a crash, causing the road to shut down at the Ironton-Russell bridge.

Police tell sister station WSAZ Gonnevieve Stamper was charged after speeding off when police tried to pull her over for a traffic violation.

They said Stamper crashed her car near the Ironton-Russell bridge when she hit a guardrail and rear ended a van.

Police say she then tried to run away, but was quickly arrested, and treated at a nearby hospital before being booked into the Greenup County Detention Center.

Stamper faces several charges from the incident. She is charged with wanton endangerment for putting lives at risk during the chase, possession of meth and a warrant out of Boyd County.