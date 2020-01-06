Police: Catalytic converter thieves caught in Prestonsburg

The Prestonsburg Police Department is hoping people in the community can now take a collective sigh of relief. After vandals targeted catalytic converters in the area for months, officers now believe they know who is responsible.

Weeks of investigating with other local law enforcement agencies gave the department an idea of who they were looking for and a description of one of the vehicles they were using during the thefts.

That vehicle was spotted Saturday night and officers with the Prestonsburg PD pulled it over, discovering tools that would be needed to cut a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The tools prompted further questioning which yielded the results the department was searching for.

"Video confessions to about eight (thefts) right now," said Detective Ross Shurtleff. "We've implicated them in several more that they've not confessed to, but that we've been able to tie them to."

Now, according to Shurtleff, the days of worry in the community are over.

"'Cause these individuals, I believe, were cutting off between three and four catalytic converters a night," Shurtleff said. "And I believe that's gonna stop now."

More than 12 incidents were reported at businesses and churches across the city last month. Which is why Allen Baptist Church members were happy to hear the news.

"You always breathe a little easier when you know that they've been apprehended," said Church Administrator Jody Conley.

Conley said the church has been praying for the men since their church vans were targeted last month. Now they are excited for an opportunity to pray with them. The church runs a jailhouse mission through which members visit inmates to spread the Gospel and talk about forgiveness.

"Hopefully, we can get to see them and have prayer with them and let them know that forgiveness is available," Conley said. "God's willing to forgive you. We forgive you. Now get yourself straightened out."

The names of the men responsible have not yet been released, but warrants for their arrest were expected to be issued Monday afternoon. More information will be provided as it becomes available.