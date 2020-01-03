Police: Bell County man arrested after assaulting man with knife

A Middlesboro man is behind bars after city police say he stabbed another man in the neck with a knife early Friday morning.

Officers with the Middlesboro Police Department approached James Fuston, 34, acting very erratically at approximately 4 a.m.

Fuston ran away while officers tried to verify his identity, pulling out two knives and stabbing a stranger in his path while running away from the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to Middlesboro ARH for serious, but seemingly non-life-threatening injuries to the neck.

Fuston was tased and detained a short distance away. He faces a host of charges, including assault and resisting arrest.