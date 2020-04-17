Police: Bell County foster parent faces sodomy, rape charges

A Bell County foster parent is facing serious sexual abuse allegations Friday.

Police say Daniel Ramsey was fostering two children.

When officers arrived at Ramsey's house, the juveniles told officers Ramsey had a camera above the toilet.

Police said they found the camera and that Ramsey linked the camera to his phone.

When officers tried to take the phone they say Ramsey became combative and tried to access different apps.

The juveniles also told police Ramsey sexually abused them multiple times.

Ramsey faces sodomy, rape and other charges.