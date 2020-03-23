Police: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Authorities say that the child was shot in the head at a house near Jasper, about 110 miles northeast of Houston. (MGN Image)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a 3-year-old has died after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said 3-year-old Sir Zion Broyles died Thursday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lexington Police Department Spokeswoman Brenna Angel said the toddler accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday and was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

Ginn said Broyles died at the hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

 