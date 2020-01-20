Suspect believed dead in Mo. mass shooting that left 1 dead, 15 reportedly injured

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least one person is dead and upwards of a dozen people may have been injured in a shooting outside a bar. The suspected shooter is also believed to be dead.

Police say the shooting took place just before midnight, when someone opened fire on a waiting line of people. A man and a woman were found dead at the scene. Police believe the man was the shooter, who was shot by an armed security guard.

Police say at least 15 people arrived at local hospitals with injuries. At least three are in critical condition.

The bar appeared to be celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ advancement to the Super Bowl.

Police say it will take them “a little time to sort through” the scene near East U.S. Highway 40 because of its size.

