Poke Sallet Festival underway in Harlan County

It is that time of year again. The Poke Sallet festival is here and underway this week in Harlan County.

While it looks far from normal this year, the voice of Poke is still going on. The events are all virtual and the response has been great.

On Monday, the festival kicked off with their scavenger hunt, and Thursday will be the annual Ms. Harlan County Pageant.

Executive Director of the City of Harlan Tourism and Convention Commission, Brandon Penningtion, said many people stepped up in order to make the festival possible this year.

"We are so happy with all of the people who have stepped up to help out to make this festival possible this year. We really have no income coming in this year, we have no sponsors, we have no money coming in. So all these people stepped up and said we will still make this festival happen and that, that is a testament to the type of people we have in our community."

You can find all of Poke Sallet's events and schedule here <.