The 65th annual Poke Sallet Festival will take place June 4-6 but in a very different fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the restrictions of no mass gatherings, there will be no in-person live concerts, carnival rides, inflatables and games.

The Poke Sallet Festival Steering Committee has been meeting virtually to come up with a variety of activities including making sure Poke Sallet meals are available.

There will be more announcements coming out soon.