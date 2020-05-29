Plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the weekend

Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon/evening but after this cold front moves, through nicer weather returns for the weekend!

The Weekend

We could see a few clouds early Saturday but after that, we will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the weekend!

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days with overnight lows in the lower 50s. It will be a gorgeous weekend so get out and enjoy it, but don't forget the sunscreen!

Extended Forecast

High pressure continues to impact the mountains into the first half of the new week. We'll remain in the mid to upper 70s for highs on Monday with sunny skies. The drier trend continues into Tuesday with highs getting back into the 80s.

By Wednesday and into the end of the week, a few more clouds and scattered rain chances return to the mountains. Highs look to get back into the low to mid-80s as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël