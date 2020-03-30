'Please take this seriously': Diagnosed with COVID-19, Somerset man talks about experience with the virus

About three weeks ago, one woman in Pulaski County attended church, not knowing she had the novel coronavirus.

As a direct result of that, 40 people quarantined themselves. The number of cases in the county has continued to grow since then.

One man who has COVID-19 attended that church service and says the last week has been one of the toughest for him.

“The worst thing is being not able to breathe, by far that’s the worst and that’s the scariest. You cannot catch your breath," said Steven Dowell.

Dowell lives in Somerset. His symptoms started showing about six days after coming in contact with someone who had the virus.

"At that point, I was feeling fine but I went ahead and self quarantined," he added.

Last Monday he was tested for COVID-19, he says the test is just as invasive as it looks.

"Oh my goodness, that brought tears to my eyes, it's a very painful test or it was for me," he said.

On the day that he was tested, he was also briefly hospitalized after doctors found he had pneumonia.

Dowell also has two underlying medical conditions: high blood pressure and diabetes.

Two days after he was tested, the results for COVID-19 came back positive.

"It was a very debilitating fever, even at 102.4, it just, it took a lot out of you," Dowell said. "There was a day that I should've went to the hospital but honestly I don't think I was coherent enough to realize how bad I was."

Besides his initial trip to the hospital, he has stayed home.

His underlying health problems in addition to pneumonia and COVID-19 have taken a toll on him. He compares the aggressive coughing and correlated chest pain is somewhat like the exhaustion of a hard work out.

"Well, I'm sure everybody would be familiar with maybe exercising hard and getting winded and getting out of breath, it's like that but there's also in the chest," he added.

His temperature has been up and down, at times it has been around 102.6 degrees Fahrenheit, other times it drops to semi-normal temperatures.

"It’s just continual on and off and then you’ll have moments like this where it’s not really affecting you so, it’s very much a roller coaster ride,“ he said.

He says thankfully his temperature has been down and it looks like he's on the back end of the virus, but he worries now for other people who may be weaker than he is.

"Please take this seriously, this is a real crisis. It's something like we've never seen before, I'm 47 years old, I've never felt the way I have with this," Dowell said. "Please do everything you can to keep yourself and your family safe and that includes social distancing, absolutely it does."