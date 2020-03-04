Plans are in place as Kentucky health workers prepare for the coronavirus

Many Kentuckians have the coronavirus on their minds, even though it has not reached the commonwealth yet. Loved ones with weaker immune systems are a particular concern.

Sister station WKYT talked to staff at Sayre Christian Village, a retirement community in Lexington, about how they are preparing.

"Most of the inquires that we receive are just folks that are concerned," said Karen Venis, the CEO of Sayre Christian Village. "Their immune system is already impaired. It's going to be a lot easier for them to get sicker quicker."

The community has 375 people living there. Venis says Sayre has everything under control, along with a plan in case COVID-19 makes it way there. The plan is the same one they use to fight the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

"There's probably been more people to die of the flu in a facility than the coronavirus, so I think we just have to keep it in perspective," said Mary Graehler, whose mom stays at Sayre.

Hand sanitizer is at all entrances. Sick visitors are asked to stay home. If someone catches COVID-19, they will be put in isolation and treated according to CDC guidelines. Venis said people with loved ones at Sayre have nothing to worry about.

"Rest assured, we're going to do the best we can to take care of your loved one," Venis said.