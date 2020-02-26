Pizza chain donates food to women in recovery

Tucked away in Benham is Addiction Recovery Care's 'Lydia's House', a recovery center for women.

Wednesday, Letcher County District Court Judge Kevin Mullins, along with Hunt Brothers District Manager Tim Fields, donated a pizza lunch to the women at the center.

"That truly means a lot because a lot of things go unnoticed and I think it's wonderful that people are paying attention. People are noticing that we're making a difference," said Director Stacy Blas.

The meal is an outreach event from Hunt Brothers.

It also highlights the work Lydia's House and ARC are doing in Eastern Kentucky.

"We want the people to be aware that there is recovery, there is a light at the end of the tunnel and there are steps you can take to recovery. It's possible and it's real," said Blas.