Pinnacle Overlook, other places reopen at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

A beautiful spring day coupled with a trillion-dollar view at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

"I'm in Heaven right now, the view is spectacular we can even see the Smokies and North Carolina today," said Supervisory Park Ranger Carol Borneman.

The Pinnacle Overlook reopened on Friday after being closed for two months.

"Vistors are really happy that accessibility to the park is increasing so yes visitors can now come up to Pinnacle Overlook," added Borneman.

For Michigan natives like Bill Brennan, his wife and their four-legged friends, it is their first time coming to the park.

"We were driving up and it just kept going up and up and up and now here we are in this opening and you can see forever, so yeah this is pretty good," said Brennan.

Pinnacle Overlook was not the only part to reopen. Restrooms and picnic areas made the list, but picnic areas are limited to 10 or fewer people until June 29th.

"Picnic shelter reservations are in high demand during the summer months because of the family reunions but again folks are going to have to work with us again to keep to that 10 number," said Borneman.

The park reminded visitors to practice social distancing for the well-being of others.

"Safety is so important and we've stressed it before safety of visitors of park neighbors and then team members themselves," said Borneman.

Beginning on June 29, group sizes increase to 50 or fewer people. The Wilderness Road Campground and visitors center remains closed. Park officials do not have a date for when those will reopen.