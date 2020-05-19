Pineville offering COVID-19 testing beginning Wednesday

Pineville Community Health Center will begin COVID-19 testing starting on Wednesday.

This testing is open to everyone but it is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment you can call: 606-654-4693.

Testing will be available Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The results will take up to four days to get back, but they have been seeing results within 24 hours.

"We didn't want to wait too long especially now that Bell County has it's first positive case so we are kicking it off tomorrow and so far we've got 12 patients that have scheduled for tomorrow. We have another 8 on Friday and two on Saturday," said CEO of Pineville Community Health Center Terry Nichols.

Nichols said they are ready to ramp up testing and offer more days and hours if they see a demand.