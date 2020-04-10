Pilot identified after plane makes emergency landing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

A plane made an emergency landing Friday morning inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Officials have identified a pilot who survived after making an emergency landing inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Friday morning.

Park officials said Georg Kustermann, of Georgia, crashed a small plane about six miles west of Clingmans Dome at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. The park's officials say he was not hurt during the emergency landing.

Kustermann deployed the plane's parachute north of Silers Bald and Buckeye Gap, and he was located by a THP helicopter around 1:06 p.m. He was rescued by members of the Tennessee Army National Guard around 2 p.m. before being flown to the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

Officials said he was not injured and left the airport under his own care. The park will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to complete an investigation.