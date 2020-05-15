Pikeville principal remembers deadly bus crash that happened 32 years ago

32 years ago Thursday, one of the deadliest bus disasters in U.S. history happened in Kentucky.

27 people died that day in Carrollton.

Current Pikeville principal and former Shelby Valley Basketball Coach Jason Booher was on that bus.

Drunk driver Larry Mahoney collied his pickup truck head-on with a former school bus being used as a church bus on interstate 71.

Booher along with his youth group were heading back from Kings Island. He always takes time to remember the friends he lost that day.

"I've already run this morning but I'm gonna go out and probably get my bicycle since it's beautiful out today and I'll probably ride 27 miles. 1 mile for each of the kids that were lost so I'll do that today after work and try to go out and just enjoy the outside and dedicate each of those miles of those 27 miles then I'll bike little later today each to each one of them," said Booher.

He says even though it was so tough to understand why it happened, some positives came from the crash.