Pikeville officials cancel Hillbilly Days amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Tue 10:43 AM, Mar 17, 2020

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville officials had to make a decision Tuesday morning as large community events across the country continue to be canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

After much discussion, city officials announced they would cancel the 2020 Hillbilly Days festival.

This usually draws tens of thousands of people to Pike County in mid-April every year.

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said there is a possibility of having the festival in the fall, but it is too soon to know for sure.

 
