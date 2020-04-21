Pikeville announces Small Business Relief Fund

The City of Pikeville is offering aid for its small businesses as the impacts of COVID-19 continue to take a toll.

City Manager Philip Elswick said the Small Business Relief Fund, which reallocates money from the city's economic development accounts, is comprised of one-time grants for $2,000 each.

Those grants can be applied for by brick and mortar businesses in the city that meet the required prerequisites.

To qualify, businesses must employ less than 25 people, have been in business since at least January 1, 2020 and must meet the other requirements listed on the city's Facebook page.

Elswick said it is the city's way of lending a hand in troublesome times.

"This is a time when businesses are struggling. You know, a number are either closed or their operations are very reduced because of the virus," he said. "So, we're looking at ways just to help them bridge the gap."

Elswick said the city has already seen applications since they announced the fund Monday. For more information, contact Main Street Director Minta Trimble.