Pikeville Police officer nationally recognized nearly 100 years after his death

It is a piece of history, never forgotten.

"You know, back in that day, it probably wasn't even thought of," recalled Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

On May 16th,1929 39-year-old Alonzo "Lon" Robinson put on a badge for the last time.

"We want his name there because he gave the ultimate sacrifice for Pikeville and Pike County," Edmonds pointed out.

Until now, his story was not widely known.

One retired police officer for the Pikeville Police Department, Aaron Thompson, saw this as an injustice.

"It's just amazing, the kind of work he did to get this took care of after so many years," Edmonds said.

Robinson was shot and killed while serving a search warrant on a man for possessing liquor at his home.

The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, known as the Prohibition Amendment, was adopted in the 1920s. This made the making, selling, possessing, and consuming of alcoholic drinks illegal.

In order to prove Robinson's death, Thompson needed to sift through years of documentation.

Thompson also needed to make contact with one of Robinson's family members.

He said he is thankful to have found one granddaughter, now living in Ohio.

"He done a lot of work and a lot of researching through the libraries and stuff to come up with these papers," recalled Edmonds.

In order to place Robinson's name on the wall, Thompson needed verification of Robinson's death, life, and standing with the police department, among other things.

"That's the verification that he needed to send in to the National Memorial to see if we can get him placed on the wall," said Edmonds.

Robinson is one of two Pikeville Police officers killed in the line of duty, The other, Scotty Hamilton, was shot and killed in 2018.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial website, the memorial features two curved, 304-foot-long blue-gray marble walls.

Carved on those walls are the names of more than 21,000 officers who have been killed in the line of duty throughout U.S. history.

"You know this year in Police Week in Washington he will be on a candlelight vigil. He will be etched into the wall, now," Edmonds proudly pointed out.

Officials believe Police Week in Washington D.C. will be held in May.