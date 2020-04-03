Pikeville Medical Center 'working like crazy' on COVID-19 preparations

Pikeville Medical Center is preparing for the peak of COVID-19.

"We see the panic and the concern," said PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. "But we also see all the preparations that are going in to make certain that we're doing all we can to be as safe as we can."

The hospital announced two positive cases from its facility earlier this week, one of those coming out of Perry County and the other a hospital employee who lives in Pike County.

Blackburn says the employee is safe and the hospital has been preparing to keep everyone else safe as well. He said the danger of the virus is very much alive in the community and should not be underestimated.

"You know, we're still a way away from this being over," said Blackburn. "There's definitely more people in our state and our community who have this disease. You're probably shopping with them every day when you're taking your family in there."

The hospital has tested 56 people resulting in two positive tests and 17 tests are still pending. So several new initiatives are underway to keep person-to-person interaction to a minimum.

"We've been working like crazy, non-stop, to protect our community and protect our employees," said Infectious Disease Specialist Fadi Al Akhrass, MD.

The drive-thru pharmacy has been maintained to provide easier access and a drive-thru testing area has been added in the parking lot to provide blood work to patients in their vehicles.

Telehealth access is being worked out with patients who are eligible and a WiFi hotspot area is powering up the parking lot across from the hospital to help patients who may not have Internet access.

Public lobbies have been set up for social distancing, but patients are also allowed to wait in their vehicles instead of a waiting area.

An isolation ward has been set up for patients who have tested for the virus, complete with ICU and regular beds. An area has also been set aside in the surgical and labor and delivery departments specifically for COVID-19 patients.

"This is how we're going to bring our community together and stronger," said Dr. Al Akhrass.

Dr. Aaron Crumb said the hospital has been involved in discussions with outside sources for some time, trying to come up with the most effective gameplan in an everchanging pandemic.

"The answer that's correct today may be wrong tomorrow," said Crumb.

Dr. Crumb said the hospital has used the trials and errors of other facilities to make its pandemic plans.

"We're in a position where we're a few weeks before a surge is expected," he said. "So we'd like to have our plan be perfect before then. So, we're actually able to learn from what other people have done."

They say it is all about rising above the pandemic and it starts with every person being a responsible citizen.