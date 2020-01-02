Pikeville Medical Center celebrates 'Baby New Year'

The New Year brought new life to a lot of families. But every hospital has a "Baby NewYear." At Pikeville Medical Center that title was given to Zoey LaDawn Ramey.

The 6-pound baby girl was delivered by Dr. Angela Maggard at 12:18 a.m. on January 1. She received a scholarship to the University of Pikeville, among other gifts.

Her mother, Casey Ramey, said Zoey was determined to be Baby New Year.

"She wasn’t due ‘til first of February, end of January. I came in and they told me she’d probably be a New Years' baby," Ramey said. "They was all in a race for it.”