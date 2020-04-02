Model City Head Start turns to Facebook to teach crafts

Since COVID-19 has closed down all schools and daycare's, parents are finding themselves at home with their children.

Model City Head Start in Pikeville is turning to Facebook Live to help parents come up with crafts for them to do.

"It's been definitely a learning process I had never went live before this," said family advocate Amber Hunter.

Hunter wanted to stay connected with the families.

"We thought that being able to help them cook a good cost-efficient budget-friendly meal would be a great thing, and we kinda wanna use that so they will tune in and they can see information that we need to relay to them," said Hunter.

Everyday she cooks a meal and demonstrates a craft.

"We provide these activities hoping the parents will do them with their children so they'll have something to do and you're children are not bored," said Hunter.

She hopes these crafts will help children continue to develop their motor skills.

"We don't want them to lose these skills overtime by not being in school. We want them to stay ready that way when they move on to kindergarten that they are as ready as any other child there," said Hunter.

Hunter says this will help keep the children on a schedule which is especially important right now.

"When their schedule is off that can cause them to have anxiety and fear and we don't want that. We're trying to stay connected, have a schedule and help the kids get through it the best they can," said Hunter.

You can find the Facebook Live videos here on Model City Head Start's Facebook page.

Hunter tries to do them every day at noon.