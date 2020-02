A woman in Pikeville was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

31-year-old Christina Brook Mitchell told authorities she took "explicit photographs of two minor female victims and sent the images via Facebook Messenger."

Mitchell says Manigault told her how she should take the images.

She sent those photos to Johnathan Manigault, who will be sentenced on April 10.

Mitchell must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence.