Pike County traffic stop leads to chase, eventual arrest of Floyd County man

What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a chase in Pike County Tuesday night.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Said they noticed a vehicle speeding, realized its registration was expired and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The truck did not stop and led the offciers through the Millard area of Pike County, attempting to outrun them.

The truck stopped when the driver got it stuck near Nelse Bottom Road, at which point he ran out on foot. It was late at night and the driver ran into the hills before the trooper could make contact. But troopers were able to identify the man as Robert Messersmith, 28, of Teaberry.

On Wednesday afternoon, troopers showed up to assist a wrecker service in moving the truck. When they got there, they found Messersmith back at the scene. He appear to be moving items out of the truck and into a separate car.

Troopers searched the truck and the separate car, finding the license plate of the truck and three guns inside of the car. Ammunition was found in the truck.

KSP Public Affairs Officer William Petry said he is glad the situation ended the way it did.

"It can be dangerous. In this case, with the firearms in the car," he said. "It could have went either way. But he decided to get out and run instead of trying to fight it out."

Messersmith was taken to the Pike County Detention Center Wednesday, with charges including fleeing arrest and possession of firearms.

While arresting Messersmith, police also arrested a passenger of the car, Latisha Hamilton. Hamilton has several charges, including possession of a controlled substance and fleeing arrest.

Petry said the potentially dangerous situation played out in the best way for everyone involved.

"Even though he did spend most of the night, apparently, in the hills or out in the cold, he was captured within a 24-hour frame," Petry said.