Pike County teen meets with President Trump on behalf of religious student organizations

A Pike County teenager met with President Donald Trump Thursday in the Oval Office.

Emily Chaney, a Pike County sophomore who organized a prayer locker at East Ridge High School, met with President Trump in the Oval Office.

Emily Chaney met with the President regarding new rules he said would make sure religious student organizations are given equal access to public school facilities.

States would be required to notify the Department of Education of any violations. You can read more about the new rules here.

Chaney made headlines with her classmates last year when one organization called on them to remove a prayer locker at the high school.

The ACLU said it will vigorously oppose any action taken by the Trump Administration that would inject school-sponsored prayer into public schools.