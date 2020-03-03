Pike County students have a 'ball' spreading advocacy for agriculture

Students at Belfry Middle School rolled into a new way of learning when the Kentucky Department of Agriculture drove its Mobile Science Activity Center onto the school's campus Tuesday.

The mobile unit, which provides science stations for more than 20 students to experience hands-on activities, is part of the department's community education outreach.

The challenge for the eighth-grade Pirates was to create a bouncy ball with biodegradable corn plastic.

"We're actually connecting that back to agriculture. So we're providing some advocacy for agriculture and some knowledge to some people that really have been removed from the farm."

According to Burnett, the students connect easier with the information provided when it is fun and allows them to be creative. That's why they bring the farm to the students.

"We've lost touch with that aspect of our life and a lot of people may not appreciate it as much, but that little bit of knowledge is going to let us realize exactly where this does come from and the hard work that goes into it," said Burnett.

The students used corn syrup and corn starch to create a liquid, which was then dyed, heated, and dropped into ice water before being rolled into a ball. Those balls, once they sat for a while, took on the hard consistency of a bouncy ball.

"I had no idea that you could make plastic from corn," said GEAR UP College and Career Navigator Leah Ray.

Students agreed, growing more excited by the transformation process as they continued the experiment.

Ray said the program was a success, adding that her students are often big fans of tactile learning.

"The kids love doing the hands-on experiments and we're really blessed to have GEAR UP here at Belfry Middle School and they can provide these opportunities," Ray said.

Ray said this type of learning experience is one of the ways GEAR UP aims to better prepare students and keep them engaged.