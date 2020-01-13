Pike County student ready for 'Monday Night Raw' after birthday surprise from school staff

When Mathew Daniels heard WWE was bringing its Monday Night Raw to Rupp Arena in Lexington, he knew he had to beg his mom for tickets.

Mathew said he also wanted to invite his best friend Austin Kendrick because it would not be the same without him.

"He's seriously my best friend," Mathew said. "He's really nice and he loves it more than I do, I'd say."

Matthew's mother Lisa was not sure if she would be able to afford purchasing tickets for everyone. She told Mathew she would figure something out because Austin is about to celebrate a birthday and she wanted it to be one to remember.

After talking about the request with members of the Pike County Central High School lunchroom staff, she soon had her answer.

"We didn't hesitate. We all pitched in, got his ticket. Anything to make him happy," said cafeteria worker Shanna May. "There's no other child in the school like him. And we love all our kids, but he's just special."

The ladies see Austin every day at the school and they said they just wanted to give back to a young man who gives so much to the people he encounters every day.

"I don't think that he understands how many people he touches a day, just by being who he is," said cafeteria worker Kristin Lawson. "He's so confident. So happy every day. I don't know if he has a bad day. He's so positive in everything that he does."

And Austin, a WWE superfan, said he was excited for the chance to see the action in living color. He saidthe moment he received the gift was emotional for him.

"I'm ready for a good match," he said.

Mathew said he is proud of the combined effort that allowed him to have his best friend by his side Monday night.