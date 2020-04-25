Pike County nursing home has its first case of COVID-19

A worker at the Phelps Nursing Home in Pike County tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening.

The patient is a woman that is believed to be in her late 40s. She is currently isolated at home.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and no one else at the nursing home has tested positive.

Officials at the nursing home are not worried about future infections because they believe all of the CDC guidelines have been followed.

This story will be updated with more details.