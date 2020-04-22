Pike County nurse 'eager' to return to work after recovering from COVID-19

Anthony Davis was the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Pike County. He has now recovered and is heading back to work at Pikeville Medical Center.

The Licensed Practical Nurse was tested because he was afraid he came into contact with the virus through his wife. He wanted to be safe, even though he did not feel sick.

"I was really shocked whenever they called me and told me that I was positive," he said. "Friday to that Tuesday, I was more or less asymptomatic, other than thinking that I had seasonal allergies."

His wife's results came back negative and his was positive. So, they isolated in their home from March 27 until last week.

Once he recovered and felt well enough, he decided to return to work. PMC re-tested him twice, both showing negative results, giving him the go-ahead to return.

"I'm actually very eager to be back to work," he said. "I was very happy to get to come back on Monday."

He said his bout with the Coronavirus was mild but gave him a new perspective to help fuel his work, saying the amount of pain he felt with a mild case was such that he can not imagine what more severe patients are going through.

"I want to be able to assist these people and help them through what I've already been through," Davis said. "I want to be able to show them that it is a survivable disease."

He encourages people to take the virus seriously.