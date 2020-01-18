Pike County mother hopes to raise awareness for DiGeorge syndrome

One Pike County woman hopes to spread awareness of a rare disease.

Sabrina Tackett's son, Braxton Flemming, was born with DiGeorge Syndrome.

This condition caused parts of his heart to be missing.

"Basically, he's missing some chromosomes that he needed and he has holes in his heart," explained Tackett. "It affects the oxygen supply to his brain so he can't talk as well. His hearing is affected. He has an internal cleft pallet that was repaired."

Like other nine-year-olds, Braxton loves to play.

"Everything they told me he wouldn't do, he has done," Tackett pointed out.

To see him, you would not know he has fought his entire life.

"The doctors kept saying, 'if he makes it to a year,'" recalled Tackett. "That is the scariest thing for a mom to hear."

Tackett was 32-weeks pregnant when she learned the outlook was grim for Braxton.

"At that point, they basically told me he was already gone and we were doing a Cesarean section to get him out," said Tackett.

However, after he was born, something changed.

"Well, he ended up taking a breath after the cesarean section," Tackett recalled.

After three days on life-support, he was diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome.

There are less than 200,000 cases per year.

Tackett said she hoped to spread awareness.

"Awareness needs to be built. There needs to be a cure for this too," said Tackett.

She told WYMT the diagnosis can be scary, but it is not the end.

"All of his milestones were late but they happened. That's all that matters," Tackett pointed out.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Braxton never allowed it to stop him.

"I tell everybody that he is missing pieces of his heart but he has the biggest heart you'll ever meet," said Tackett.

Braxton attends Feds Creek Elementary in Pike County.

Tackett said she is thankful to have a strong support system throughout her home, community, and church.