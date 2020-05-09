Pike County car dealership set to re-open, focused on protecting customers

As Kentucky enters phase two of the re-opening of its economy, several businesses are preparing to open their doors once again.

For car dealerships, like most other businesses, the pandemic has caused a lull in business. According to Walters Mazda Mitsubishi General Manager Jack walters, online sales are not the preferred way to purchase a vehicle.

"We're trying to do what we have to do to get by," Walters said. "But it gets down to the point to where a customer ultimately needs to be able to come to the store."

He said he and his workers are anxious to begin phasing things in to get "back to normal."

"Attitude seems to be, of the employees, that they're ready to get back," Walters said. "I'm sure just the general public is ready to get back to a normal way of life and normal way of just conducting their everyday business."

Now, with phase two of the state's re-opening underway, that is coming to fruition. But at a slower pace than many people may expect.

"It'll look quite a bit different for the customers," said Walters.

Dealerships like Walters will change up the way they address the day-to-day. All vehicles will be disinfected after someone views them, plastic screens have been attached to the desks in the showroom, and employees will not be riding with customers on test drives.

Walters said the pandemic has brought out some things that he plans to continue using after the pandemic is over.

"And that's just a safe practice. I mean, we've already talked. Even when all this is over and all these CDC guidelines and stuff are removed, we don't see any reason to take that away. That's just a very practical thing," Walters said.

The dealership will re-open Monday at 9 a.m.