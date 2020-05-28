Pike County baby hospitalized with COVID-19

Officials with the Pike County Health Department say a five week old boy is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Officials announced the new case on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

We don't know anything about his condition.

The new case brings the total number of cases in the county to 29. 24 of those are lab confirmed with the other 5 being probable cases.

Of those 29, 26 have recovered and two people have died. The baby is the only active case reported at this time.