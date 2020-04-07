Pike County Sheriff's Office finds new way to protect and serve during pandemic

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is working to provide for the people of Pike County as COVID-19 continues to halt normal day-to-day activities.

With a large at-risk population and many families who do not have access to the things they need, the sheriff's office is going on essential runs for those who need it most.

Sheriff Rodney Scott said the department felt burdened to help and has received several calls from community members taking them up on their offer.

"The elderly people don't need to be out," said Scott. "We'll go pick them up and take it to them, If they can go ahead and pay upfront and call us, we don't care one bit."

Last week, he said the office went on a run for a family, showing him how much of a need this service is to the people of Pike County.

"There was eight people living in the household. Two of them were kids and one of them was real elderly. And they didn't have access to food," Scott said.

He said a partnership with the East Kentucky Dream Center and Thankful Hearts Food Pantry helped provide that family with food. His deputies then made the trip to secure the items and bring them back to the family.

He said anyone in need is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 606-432-6260. No money will be handled by the deputies, so all orders must be paid for over the phone or through an electronic service prior to contacting the department.