Update: 2 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Pike County

Update

Officials announced 2 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the county total to 3.

Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass said 90 tests have been performed at the hospital with at least six still pending. We're told in addition to the PMC employee who tested positive last week, another person tested positive there. Both of those patients are recovering at home.

There was another positive case confirmed at Tug Valley ARH at South Williamson. Officials there say that patient is being treated at the hospital.

Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he would consider a countywide curfew if he thinks it will become necessary. Jones also said he will likely issue a new executive order soon that would prohibit gatherings in public places.

Original Story

County officials discuss the current cases and steps they are taking to protect citizens.

You can watch the news conference below:

