Pike County native who now lives in L.A. quarantined after stay-at-home order

California's governor has put a stay-at-home order in place across the entire state. This means nearly 40 million people are quarantined to their homes.

Pike County native Ryan Trout is one of those people isolated. He has lived in Los Angeles for four years.

Trout was exposed to COVID-19 last week and has been in isolation for eight days. He has not had any symptoms.

He says his friends in L.A. have been taking the stay-at-home order in stride and realize this will help control the spread.

Trout says you just have to find ways to keep yourself occupied.

"Family is the key and people are the key so even though we can't be in our normal community spaces, we can still build community and that's a really important factor here is trying to figure how community looks," said Trout.

Trout says he is already ahead six weeks ahead on work and has read several books.

The stay-at-home order in California is through April 19th.