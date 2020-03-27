Pike County Extension Office reaching out to community

The University of Kentucky's Pike County Extension Office is working to keep kids entertained and informed as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them out of school.

The office in Pikeville has set up a grab-and-go system to let families pick up activity packets from the 4-H program and the SNAP Education department.

Craft projects, water bottles and other free items are available for students to shift their focus in these trying times.

"What we want to do is give you opportunities to be creative. We've also included some things that you can use outdoors like frisbees and balls," said Novella Froman with Pike 4-H.

Representatives with Pike Extension Office said it is one way they can reach students since they are currently not able to work in the schools with them as they normally would and the offices are closed to foot traffic.

"It's a safe way to provide these resources since we're not able to do our regular job," said Deborah Scaggs with SNAP-Ed.

Froman said a lot of things are currently up in the air, like the fate of the 4-H fairs and 4-H Camp. But she is excited to be able to provide this outreach as everyone waits out the pandemic.