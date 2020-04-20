Pike County Circuit Judge Steve Combs dies

Pike County Circuit Judge Steve Combs has died. One of his daughters confirmed the news in a post on Facebook.

"My dad has gone home to be with the Lord. He passed away to heaven in front of my mom and me at our home that he bought for our family when I was five years old in Pikeville, Kentucky," said Stephanie Combs in the Facebook post.

According to Ballotpedia, Combs was appointed to the court by former Democratic Governor Paul Patton in 2003. A short time later he won his first election as circuit judge. His current eight-year term was set to expire on January 1, 2023.

Before his judicial career, Combs served for a time as the mayor of Pikeville.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

We hope to have more on his life Tuesday on WYMT.