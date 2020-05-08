Pike County COVID-19 testing capabilities double

Pikeville Medical Center and the Pike County Health Department just completed the first week of COVID-19 testing on the lot behind the former Leonard Lawson Cancer Center in Pikeville. And the testing capabilities on-site just doubled.

Healthcare officials say the site has already been a success and the partnership has provided some much-needed insight into the true numbers behind the virus in Pike County. which is why the hospital was happy to announce that it will now be providing up to 500 tests per week, as opposed to the original 200.

According to PMC Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, the increase is going to be a game-changer for the county.

"We need to empower public health to be able to do their job. And by testing more patients, we'll be able to do more of this kind of tracking and isolation and quarantine," said Dr. Al Akhrass. "So this is going to be the foundation, down the road, to be able to open safely."

The drive-thru is now accepting up to 125 people per day, offering free nasal swabs. Testing is available Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until the daily capacity is met.