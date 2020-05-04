Pike County ATV crash leaves one dead

One person is dead following a crash involving an ATV in Pike County.

It happened just before 11 Sunday night on the Left Fork of Blackberry Road.

When crews got to the scene, they found the ATV had left the road, hit a guardrail, went into the nearby creek and was flipped over on its top.

Police say both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

Both were taken to Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson, where the passenger, Chris Fields, 40, of Ransom, was later pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, but say drugs or alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor.