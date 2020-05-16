Pike Co. Health Dept. confirms two additional COVID-19 cases, total up to 27

Health officials with the Pike County Health Department confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

They said the first case is a 78-year-old man who is asymptomatic and the second is a 24-year-old man.

This brings Pike County up to 27 cases, 23 confirmed and 4 probable, as of Saturday, May 16 at 8:20 a.m.

Of those cases, 14 have recovered and 2 have died. 11 cases remain active.

For more information you can visit the Pike County Health Department's website here.