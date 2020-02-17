Photos: Floyd County Community Center opens its doors

"The Floyd County Community Center is officially open!" the fiscal court posted on Facebook.

"This is an exciting day for the people, and particularly the youth of Floyd County. I look forward to the many years of opportunity and success this center will bring to our county," said Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

The center is the meeting grounds for the newly-formed Floyd County Little League program. It will eventually offer a volleyball program as well.

Officials said the decision to open the center was all about offering a space for kids and community members to gather together.

The fiscal court thanked Magistrates Mark D. Crider, George Ousley, Mike Tackett and Ronnie Akers for their hard work.

You can see all the photos of the new center in the link below.