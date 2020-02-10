Photographer reacts to message about homosexual couple in advertisement

A Somerset photography business owner did not realize her Valentine's Day ad would upset some people in her community.

Sister station WKYT talked to Wandering Elm Photography owner Lacy Hilliard about the ad she mailed to 17,000 homes in Somerset's Town Moneysaver. The ad included pictures of six different couples.

"It was very shortly after it went to print. It was Saturday that I got the call," said Hilliard.

The caller said in part:

"I really hope that this is a mistake but the top left corner, that looks to be a homosexual embracing each other. If you think this is going to fly in Somerset, you're wrong. Homosexuality may be a small population in our country but it is still ungodly and it's disgusting. And for you to put that in here and expect people to look at them as lovers, it's a mistake."

"The entire message, I think it was like a minute and 36 seconds and she really went on and on," Hilliard said.

Hilliard shared her reaction on Facebook, saying she wanted to make people understand her business is an inclusive one.

"We prepared for the trolls. We prepared for there to be a certain amount of adversity that the post would face," Hilliard said. "All I have received since posting this is love and kindness and that just goes to show you that love is going to win every time."