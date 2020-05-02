Phelps High School honors seniors with a parade

Phelps High School honored its seniors with a parade on Saturday.

Cars are decorated with signs and writing and balloons blew in the wind. The fire department started the parade with a blast of a siren.

"We just all came together and decided we've got to do something to give them some sort of memory," English teacher Dee West Dye said.

This school year was not easy for students due to the coronavirus pandemic and the death of a beloved classmate Gabbi McCoy last June.

"The kids were all very close to Gabbi and she has been the center of everything that they do and so we knew that we had to honor her and her mother cause she's still apart of this class," Dye said.

McCoy's classmate, Jason Casey, was happy to be apart of the parade.

"It's definitely exciting it's been a while since I've seen some people so it'd be good to see them," Casey said.

Patsy Coleman is the mom of a senior at the high school. She stood by the side of the road waving a sign and shouted with excitement.

"We've waited for a while to see our kids come together even if it's in the social distancing it's overwhelming for us parents and it's, even more, overwhelming for our children," Coleman said.

Like most moms, she is proud of her son and every student.

"Accomplishments of all the things they did over the years it's a great moment," Coleman added.

People stood on the side of the road watching and waving signs, but there is always one person who will always be in their hearts.

"I think they can thank Gabbi for this beautiful weather because she's up in Heaven smiling down saying my class got what they deserved," Dye said.

As of Saturday, the school plans to have a drive-thru where students can pick up their diplomas on May 16.